Starbucks starts accepting personal reusable cups again

An undated photo from Starbucks shows a reusable cup after the company announced it would start accepting them again. (Starbucks)

SAN DIEGO — Next time you head to Starbucks for a coffee or latte, feel free to bring along your own clean, reusable mug.

Starbucks announced Tuesday that it is now accepting personal reusable cups at stores again after a halt during the pandemic.

The company says before COVID-19, 80% of Starbucks beverages were enjoyed on the go. As customers kick off summer activities, Starbucks is once again allowing guests to bring their own clean, reusable cups to company-owned stores.

And like before the onset of the pandemic, customers will get a 10 cent discount on their drink of choice when they go green and bring their own mug.

You might notice a different process when handing over your cup. Starbucks said baristas will use a ceramic mug to transport the cup down the bar, which eliminates any shared touch points between customers and staff.

Personal reusable cups will not be accepted in the drive-thru, though Starbucks says it is testing methods to do so.