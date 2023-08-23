With the summer season slowly fading away and fall on the horizon, many people are gearing up for the return of everything pumpkin spice.

Starbucks announced Wednesday that its famous pumpkin spice latte will return to coffee shops nationwide on Thursday, along with other seasonal items.

The fan-favorite drink will be celebrating its 20th anniversary this year after first being introduced at about 100 stores in Washington D.C. and Vancouver, Canada, in 2003.

These items will join the pumpkin spice latte on this year’s limited-time fall menu.

Pumpkin Cream Chai Latte

Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew

Iced Apple Crisp Oatmilk Macchiato

Baked Apple Croissant

Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin

Owl Cake Pop

Starbucks lovers can also get pumpkin-spiced flavored items at their local grocery stores, ranging from pumpkin spice-flavored coffee creamers to chilled coffee drinks. The coffee company will also bring its pumpkin spice lineup to its Starbucks Reserve locations nationwide for the first time.

Guests visiting those locations can purchase the Pumpkin Spice Whiskey Barrel-Aged Iced Latte and the Pumpkin Spice Espresso Martini, among other drinks and food items.

Other chains will also offer pumpkin-spiced flavored drinks and beverages for the upcoming fall season.

7-Eleven rolled out its seasonal fall offering on Aug.1 and Krispy Kreme announced that it will be pumpkin spice treats for humans and dogs.