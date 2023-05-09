[Editor’s Note: The video above is a story about how to get free refills at Starbucks.]

(WJW) – Sweet summer is almost here, and so are the menus inspired by the hottest season of the year.

The Starbucks summer menu arrived in stores on Tuesday, May 9.

The menu includes two new cold coffee beverages (descriptions proved by Starbucks:)

Reminiscent of mint chocolate chip ice cream on a warm summer day, the Chocolate Java Mint Frappuccino® blended beverage features the perfect balance of coffee, sweet chocolate, and refreshing mint flavors with rich Frappuccino® chips blended into a cooler-than-cool treat, topped with a chocolate cookie mint sprinkle topping.

Chocolate Java Mint Frappuccino®

Inspired by the distinct flavor of white chocolate macadamia nut cookies, the White Chocolate Macadamia Cream Cold Brew combines the balanced and smooth taste of Starbucks Cold Brew with a sweet, summer twist. This delightfully dreamy beverage is sweetened with macadamia syrup, topped with a white chocolate macadamia cream cold foam and finished with toasted cookie crumbles.

White Chocolate Macadamia Cream Cold Brew

Also new on the Starbucks menu is their Bumblebee Cake Pop.

Bumblebee Cake Pop

The Bumblebee Cake Pop will be available for only a limited amount of time, according to Starbucks.