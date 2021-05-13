Southwest Airlines adds nonstop flights between Hawaii and San Diego

SAN DIEGO — Southwest Airlines is offering more nonstop flights to Hawaii from San Diego, the company announced Thursday.

Starting next month, the airline will double its flights to the island of Oahu and add new flights to Kauai, Maui and Hawaii.

Southwest will offer nonstop flights twice daily to Honolulu beginning June 6 and to Kahului on June 27. The airline will start nonstop flights once a day to Kona on June 27 and to Lihue on June 29.

The additional flights were created in response to requests the company has received on both sides of the new routes, Andrew Watterson, chief commercial officer and executive vice president, said in a statement.