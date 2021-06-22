Southwest adds new flight, resumes service to New Orleans

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Southwest Airlines will add nonstop service from Bozeman, Montana, to the San Diego International Airport starting Nov. 23, and will resume nonstop service to New Orleans beginning Nov. 7, the airport said Tuesday.

The airline suspended service to New Orleans in May 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Before that, Southwest offered daily nonstop flights to the Big Easy.

Kimberly Becker, president and CEO of the San Diego County Regional Airport Authority, said Montana “has become a popular destination since the state offers an abundance of outdoor winter recreation activities and several national parks.”

Located 90 miles north of Yellowstone National Park, Bozeman is noted for its fishing, hiking and other outdoor recreation options.

New Orleans is known for its annual Mardi Gras celebration, world- famous cuisine and music, including jazz and blues.

“We appreciate the new service option to Bozeman and the resumption of service to New Orleans,” Becker said. “We are on our way to recovery, and these new flights provide more options for people to travel for leisure or business.”

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.