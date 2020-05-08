Souplantation restaurants closing due to COVID-19: report

SAN DIEGO — Souplantation will permanently close its restaurants as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported Thursday.

Garden Fresh Restaurants, based in San Diego, is the parent company of Souplantation and Sweet Tomatoes. The company has 97 restaurants, 44 of which are in California.

CEO John Haywood told the newspaper that the restaurants’ buffet-style model wouldn’t be able to sustain itself amid the FDA’s regulations.

Roughly 4,400 employees will lose their jobs, the Union-Tribune reported.

