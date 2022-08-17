SoulCycle is slimming down its number of nationwide locations.

The boutique cycling gym announced earlier this week it is closing 25% of its locations around the country.

As for Southern California locations, SoulCycle will shut down its locations in Beverly Hills, Newport Beach and Del Mar.

The Del Mar location is located in One Paseo at the corner of Del Mar Heights Road and El Camino Real.

A favorite of many big names like Beyonce, the company said the closures are the result of people who are changing their workout routines due to the pandemic. They also said it was oversaturated in some areas.

SoulCycle will relocate some staff members, but will have to lay off others.

FOX 5’s Christy Simeral contributed to this story.