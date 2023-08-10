SAN DIEGO — A Sonic the Hedgehog-themed pop-up restaurant in San Diego’s East Village is sticking around town for a little while longer.

The Sonic the Hedgehog Speed Cafe, located at 910 J Street Space 2, will now run through Aug. 31 instead of the initial Aug. 20 date, giving fans more time to partake in some Sega-filled nostalgia.

Sonic fans have flocked to the pop-up since it opened on July 13 ahead of San Diego Comic-Con, inspiring the Sega and Secret Sauce Society teams to keep the experience open longer.

In addition to the extension, the Speed Cafe will also host an Aug. 18 acoustic performance from the Sonic Symphony, a musical group consisting of a symphony orchestra and rock band that play songs from over three decades of Sonic the Hedgehog history.

The first of three performances that day will take place at 11:30 a.m. and symphony creator and producer Shota Nakama will be in attendance. Additional details on the mid-afternoon and evening will be announced later on the pop-up‘s social media accounts.

In addition to a selection of Sonic-inspired eats, the pop-up will also hold daily merchandise giveaways through the remainder of the stay, offering prizes such as Sonic-themed mug, backpacks and a Sonic Pixel frame, a news release said.

On the menu, you will find tasty Sonic-inspired eats like the “Sonic’s Classic Chili Dog” or the “Knuckles Sandwich,” a crispy fried chicken sandwich based off the red echidna.

You can also cool off with refreshments such as the “Blue Blur” blueberry slushie, the “Flying Fox” mango orange slushie or the “Team Dark” mocha milkshake.

The Sonic the Hedgehog Speed Cafe will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. through Aug. 31.