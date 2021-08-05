Some San Diego restaurants move to require COVID-19 vaccination proof for customers

SAN DIEGO – Some San Diego area restaurants are starting to require their customers show proof of a COVID-19 vaccination for indoor service.

That’s the policy for customers at Jimmy Carter’s Mexican Café & Cantina in Bankers Hill. For unvaccinated customers, owner Jimmy Carter said they’re allowed to eat at the restaurant’s outdoor dining patio.

Carter, who is fully vaccinated, says he’s lost some important people due to COVID-19.

“I lost one of my favorite bridge partners, Father Ben — he died of COVID,” Carter said. “My sister had it. I know of people who have died.”

Customer John Borja told FOX 5 he feels comfortable dining in a place requiring vaccine verification. He said he carries his vaccination card in his wallet and has had to show it just one other time at a hospital.

“It’s something to worry about,” Borja said. “We are not talking about the flu. We’re talking about this virus that is deadly.”

Starting Friday, Urban Mo’s Bar & Grill in Hillcrest is requiring anyone who wants to enter to show proof of vaccination.

“Anyone who comes into our business needs to show proof of vaccination or proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 48 hours,” said Matt Ramon, part owner of the establishment.

The decision at Carter’s has caused some backlash, but Carter said he would rather keep employees and customers safe in a tumultuous time.

“Did I lose some (customers)? Yeah, I did,” he said. “Do I want to lose them? Not really, but I think business owners I believe have to step up and say ‘Hey, enough is enough, guys.'”