Some East County businesses dampened by rain

EL CAJON, Calif. — Wednesday’s rain drenched the East County, impacting a number of local businesses that rely on outdoor dining amid the ongoing pandemic.

Hacienda Casa Blanca has an outdoor tent to protect customers in their outdoor dining area. But the manager says they’ve seen a major decrease in business because of the weather.

The rain kept a lot of customers away from the restaurant, but not Ronald Avakian.

“We figured that there would be a lot less people out and we’d be able to have an opportunity to get out of the house and have a dinner away from home and spread far enough away from people that we wouldn’t be so affected,” Avakian said.

Business was down Wednesday roughly 80% due to the rain, according to the manager, though some customers still were on board for an outdoor dinner.

“We’ve been out here with some friends and we thought a little bit of rain is not going to keep us away so come out good food and nice little restaurant,” customer Ken Ulrich said.

The outdoor dining tent was drenched. The restaurant also had to cancel its live music planned for the night. But couples like Ken and Linda Ulrich say the one silver lining is the rain made it easier for them to get a table.

“Pretty cold but actually with these heaters out here I really enjoyed myself tonight,” Linda Ulrich said. “Love the rain. We need it so bad here.”