SAN DIEGO — The Hotel del Coronado is welcoming a new dining option to its premises this July.

Smokehouse & Bar will be located at the hotel’s historic Laundry building, serving shareable appetizers, slow-smoked meats, local veggies and BBQ sides with a California twist, officials said in a press release.

From its vintage 1925 signage to original brick-clad walls, the restaurant’s theme pays respect to The Laundry, the Coronado resort’s primary laundry facility for 99 years. It’ll feature a historic wooden bar from the 1880s, indoor and outdoor dining areas, and two private dining and entertainment spaces with large windows.

“The restoration of the historic building seamlessly blends historic wood and brick with remnants of the building’s past, including the original laundry conveyor system hardware from the building’s days as a working laundry and dry cleaner, which transports guests to a bygone era at The Del, adding to the allure of the dining experience,” the restaurant said.

Guests will receive their food from an on-site food truck and smoker while bartenders serve inventive prohibition-era cocktails, local microbrews and wines.