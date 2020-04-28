Small businesses pin hopes on 2nd round of federal loans

SAN DIEGO — Time and money are quickly running out for many San Diego-area small businesses, but some are hoping that a second round of federal aid will help they weather the COVID-19 crisis.

The Tofu House in Kearny Mesa has suffered a devastating loss of business because of the coronavirus. Owner Joon Sok Kim says business is down by more than 90% and he has had to lay off most of his workers. He is once again applying for an emergency loan through the government’s Paycheck Protection Program.

“I was trying to rehire with PPP promotion,” he told FOX 5.

Kim came up empty earlier this month when the government offered $350 billion in forgivable loans for small businesses. In a matter of days, the money ran out and a lot of that money did not go to businesses that needed it the most.

“Maybe we have to close our business. How can we keep our employees? How am I to pay for rent?” asked Kim.

Next door in the same Kearny Mesa pocket mall, O’Brien’s Pub general manager Tyson Blake says he got approval for a loan from the first round of the PPP, but he has applied again, since no money has come in.

“Like having your heart pulled into your stomach — it’s nuts — but we’re staying positive,” said Blake.

It’s a race for the money, as some analysts believe the $310 billion in new PPP funding could be gone in less than a week.

“Failure’s not an option — we’re going to do this, baby,” said Blake.