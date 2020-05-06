Small businesses adjusting to reopen in stage 2

DEL MAR, Calif. — Big box retailers may have the order pickup or order online system down to a science, but it’s not always that easy for a lot of small businesses as they gear up for stage two of reopening the economy in California.

“I’ve tried to pivot as best I can. I immediately put everything online everything that I possibly could,” said Tricia Naylor, owner of Rumeur Lingerie in Del Mar.

Another boutique, Daisy Blue, said it hasn’t always been the practice of small shops to have online stores.

“It’s hard for a lot of boutiques because we really focus on being in-store and making that relationship with our customer,” Haley Van Der Linden said.

This stage, which officially begins Friday allows for retail stores, book stores, toy stores, and florists to reopen with curbside pick up options, but most store owners are willing to go the extra mile.

“We can figure out what the best time is to get you over here, I’ll meet you at the door, I’ll meet you at your car, I will drop it off whatever you need,” said Naylor.

Social media and websites have helped smaller stores during this time, but they’re eager to get back to interacting with customers more during this second stage.

“It’s what people are comfortable with. Our team has the protective gear, so we’ve been doing curbside, walking out to the car, some have been coming in to pick it up,” said Van Der Linden.

Naylor’s lingerie store in Del Mar had only been open for a few months before the pandemic began.

“We started bringing in a lot more comfy lounge pajama-style items in here because that’s what we’re all wearing right now,” said Naylor.

Many businesses have already started placing signs with directions for shoppers when they arrive, but procedures may vary by location, so it’s best to check online or call ahead to any retailer you plan on visiting.

The county is also asking businesses to fill out a reopening form and place it at the entrance to the store. The governor is expected to announce more directions for retailers on Thursday.