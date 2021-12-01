List features ‘cheapest’ homes for sale in San Diego’s most expensive areas

File – An aerial view of Coronado and the bridge connecting it to San Diego. (Getty)

SAN DIEGO — Three San Diego zip codes recently made a list of the nation’s most expensive neighborhoods for real estate — but what does a “bargain” amount to in those pricey parts of town?

A study from the analysts at Point 2 Homes, a subsidiary of the property and investment company Yardi Systems, recently identified the least expensive home listings in the country’s 100 most expensive zip codes, including the three highlighted in San Diego County.

Unsurprisingly, they all had something in common: condo living is the way to own for less when you’re buying in a hot zip code.

Rancho Santa Fe’s 92067 is the 18th most expensive market in the U.S. and the priciest in San Diego, with a 2021 median sale price of $3,399,000. But a condo on El Tordo near the golf course will run you “only” $1,995,000.

The 3-bed, 3-bath detached home is 2,190 square-feet and part of a 7-unit condo association, according to MLS Listings. It comes with remodeled amenities, a deck and a garage that’s been converted to include one of the bed/baths. “Start kicking back to a daily golf cart ride to the gorgeous RSF Golf Course,” an agent writes.

Then there’s 92118 in Coronado, ranked 63rd most expensive in the U.S. with a median sale price of $1,940,000. Living on the “island” isn’t cheap, but the El Alhambra building near Spreckles Park and the library has a condo listed for $995,000.

The top-floor unit has 2 beds and 2 baths in its 1,299 square-feet. The condo has in-unit laundry, a “spacious open plan living area and a large kitchen,” according to Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate. The master bedroom opens up to a balcony. “Cool off in the swimming pool and cruise over to Concert in the Park or relax on your balcony with a sunset view of Point Loma,” the listing boasts.

Del Mar’s 92014 is the final San Diego-area zip code in the top 100, coming in at number 74 with a 2021 median sale price of $1,850,000. Head a couple minutes inland from the city’s beachfront homes to the community of Del Mar Heights, where there’s a condo on Ruette Le Parc for $667,300.

That 2-bed, 2-bath unit is 1,164 square-feet on the lower level of a building in a larger condo community, according to Active Realty. There’s tile flooring, a fireplace and a kitchen with stone countertops and stainless steel appliances. The unit features sliding doors to the outdoor patio and a view of the community swimming pool.

And what about the best “bargain” in the nation’s most expensive real estate market overall? Point 2 found an Atherton, California home available for $5 million — $2.5 million below the median price for the area.

What a steal.

You can check out the full list of “cheapest” spots in expensive zip codes and read about the study’s methodology on the Point 2 Homes website.