Shake Shack opens Carlsbad location

CARLSBAD, Calif. — Shake Shack opened its fifth location in the San Diego area Wednesday.

The Carlsbad location is the burger chain’s second in North County, located at 7740 El Camino Real Suite K at The Beacon La Costa. The fast casual restaurant, which has an outdoor patio in addition to a dining room, will be open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

The chain opened its first San Diego location in 2017 at Westfield UTC and has since opened locations in Mission Valley, Little Italy and Del Mar. For a list of locations, visit the Shake Shack website.

Shake Shack is donating a dollar for every burger sold Wednesday to the nonprofit Kids for Peace.

Shake Shack is known for its 100% all-natural Angus beef burgers and frozen custard. The original location opened in 2004 in New York City, and Shake Shack has since opened more than 350 locations around the world.