SAN DIEGO – San Diego’s own Soichi Sushi is the top sushi spot in California, according to Yelp.

The list compiled the top sushi restaurants in each U.S. state and Canada, weighing factors like volume and ratings of reviews.

While the most recent accolade is important for Soichi Sushi, it’s certainly not the first.

The University Heights restaurant, located in the 2100 block of Adams Avenue, earned national attention in 2021 as one of 22 California restaurants to gain a Michelin-star recognition. Additionally, in April, Yelp named Soichi Sushi as the top omakase dining experience in the entire United States.

The sushi restaurant currently has a five-star rating from more than 300 reviewers on Yelp. Despite the recognition it has earned, the owners still say it’s still a small, family-oriented operation.

“We feel like we’re inviting people into our home,” said Raechel Kadoya, who co-owns the restaurant alongside her husband Soichi, during a recent interview with FOX 5.

“This place is pretty outstanding. It definitely earned its Michelin star. I don’t think words can do this place justice. Everything about my trip here was close to perfect,” said one recent reviewer.

“Soichi lived up to its hype. Definitely a well deserved Michelin star. I actually think it has the potential to get 2 stars,” said another customer. “First time visiting. Drove about 2 hours to get to dinner. Well worth the trip.”

If you plan to check out the San Diego sushi spot, note that the restaurant is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays, according to its Yelp page. For more information on hours of operation, menu items, and more, click HERE.