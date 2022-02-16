San Diego’s Nick Cannon to open sports bar, arcade combo downtown

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 09: Nick Cannon attends the “Wild ‘N Out” Season 16 Surprise on August 09, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for ViacomCBS – VH1)

SAN DIEGO — Fans of “The Masked Singer” know Nick Cannon is no stranger to a big reveal. But the next project for the San Diego native will remind locals of another one of his well-known TV shows.

Cannon, 41, is opening a two-story entertainment venue called Wild ‘N Out that combines a restaurant, sports bar and arcade in the heart of the Gaslamp Quarter. Named for the longtime MTV series created by Cannon, the venue is billed as a so-called “eatertainment destination” with a menu of classic American dishes, oversized drinks and various themed nights planned each week.

The restaurant opens Feb. 25 at 701 6th Ave. with a grand opening event hosted by Cannon and members of the crew from the long-running comedy show, according to a news release this week.

That crew has featured some of comedy’s heavy hitters since the show debuted in 2005: Kevin Hart, Katt Williams, Pete Davidson, actor Randall Park, Natasha Rothwell from “Insecure,” standup star Godfrey, “SNL” alum Taran Killam and current “SNL” cast member Mikey Day, among many others.

The eatery features indoor and outdoor seating options, including a bar area that seats up to 40. The menu at Wild ‘N Out lists burgers, chicken sandwiches, several barbecue dishes and lobster rolls along with sides, salads and desserts with prices ranging up to about $42 for a skirt steak and shrimp entree.

A brunch skillet bar — which offers a Churro Waffle Stack, among other potentially delicious items — also is available on weekends from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Once dinner concludes, the venue shifts into a nightlife spot where guests can partake in one of any number of drink offerings, such as its two-gallon party buckets, which serve four or more people for $99.

Wild ‘N Out will be open 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. from Monday to Thursday, 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. on Friday, 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday.

FOX 5’s Matt Meyer contributed to this report.