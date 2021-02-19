San Diego’s median housing price up 11% in past year

San Diego County’s median home price in January 2021 was $730,000, the California Association of Realtors reported Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. (Adobe Stock image)

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – The median price of a single-family home in San Diego County was unchanged last month, but sales of existing homes declined significantly, the California Association of Realtors reported Friday.

The median home price countywide in January was $730,000 — the same as in December, according to CAR.

On a year-over-year level, the price was about 11% higher; in January 2020, the median price of an existing single-family property in San Diego County was $660,000, according to data.

Statewide, the median price last month was $699,890, compared to $717,930 in December — down 3%. In January 2020, the median price was $575,160, reflecting a year-over-year rise of 22%.

The median represents the point at which half of homes sell above a price, and the other half below it.

CAR Chief Economist Jordan Levine said “historically low interest rates” continue to bring buyers into the real estate market.

“The market outlook is stronger than previously projected as buyer demand continues to outstrip supply, but we do expect the current robust market growth to decelerate later this year as the housing shortage intensifies,” he said.

Last month, home sales in the San Diego region slid roughly 32%, but they were up 10% year-to-year, according to CAR.

The association’s Unsold Inventory Index for January indicated that the median time a property was on the market before it sold in California was 12 days. In San Diego County, it was seven days.

Copyright 2021 City News Service, Inc.