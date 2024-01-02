SAN DIEGO — Plenty of soup for you!

Yelp recently named the top soup spots in each U.S. state based on a number of factors, including the total volume and ratings of reviews mentioning “soup.”

San Diego’s-own Thanh Tinh Chay represents California with its Roasted Duck Wonton Soup. The $21.60 dish features eggless noodles, shredded mock duck, wonton, mushroom, bok choy and carrot.

Located at 4591 El Cajon Blvd in the Teralta East neighborhood, the Vietnamese vegan restaurant offers a plethora of soup dishes from Vegan Phở and Curry Soup to Beef Stew Soup and Vietnamese Sausage Poridge.

“I came here again and brought my friend to try. She loved it!!! This time we had the veggie fried rolls, crispy dumplings, Helen’s steamed buns, house banh mi, and roasted duck soup!!! My faves this time (were) Helen’s steamed buns and the roasted duck soup. Wow the “duck” was crispy and I loved the sauce on top,” Yelper Valerie S. commented.

“I had the Roasted Duck Soup. I typically go for ramen, but I am now a convert. This is healthier and incredibly tasty! I didn’t miss meat at all with this dish,” Yelper Nancy E. added.

The study only looked at businesses that were marked open on Yelp and had a passing health score as of Dec. 27, 2003.