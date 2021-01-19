San Diego strip clubs await court’s ruling on whether they can open

SAN DIEGO – Two San Diego strip clubs were back in court Tuesday in a bid to remain open despite restrictions implemented under the state’s regional stay-at-home order.

The Fourth Appellate District Court of Appeal expects to make its decision Thursday on whether Cheetahs Gentleman’s Club and Pacers Showgirls International can open, and if San Diego restaurants should be included within the decision.

The clubs’ attorney Victoria Fuller argued that adult entertainment is constitutionally protected and that there’s “simply no evidence” linking the clubs with COVID-19 community spread.

But the attorney for the state, Patty Li, argues the lower court’s decision “did not weigh the public health risk” in allowing the clubs — and restaurants in the county — to open.

Although brief, both clubs and restaurants were not stopped from opening in December following the preliminary injunction by San Diego Superior Court Judge Joel Wohlfeil.

Wohlfeil wrote in a nine-page ruling that the state and San Diego County had not provided adequate evidence tying the spread of COVID-19 or lack of intensive care unit bed capacity to live adult entertainment or businesses with restaurant service.

Wohlfeil’s decision was lauded by San Diego County Supervisor Jim Desmond, who said in a statement, “If a business can operate safely, they should be able to open.” He and former Supervisor Kristin Gaspar voted in opposition to appealing at Board of Supervisors meeting in December.

“We shouldn’t be picking winners and losers based on if we like the business or not,” Desmond said.

However, Supervisor Nathan Fletcher was critical of the ruling. County officials deemed strip clubs non-essential and unsafe during the ongoing pandemic.

“They’re also clearly a higher risk,” Fletcher said in a Dec. 9 county COVID-19 news briefing.

But the decision ultimately was short-lived as the appellate court issued a temporary stay on Wohlfeil’s order at the state and county’s behest. Lawyers from the state have argued that Wohlfeil overreached in his ruling, as no restaurants were parties in the strip clubs’ lawsuit.