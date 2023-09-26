SAN DIEGO — Paletas are a frozen treat on a stick made from fresh natural fruits.

Yelp recently highlighted the Mexican dessert during Hispanic Heritage Month, creating a list of the 25 most unique paletas in the U.S.

A downtown San Diego ice cream shop called Pop Pops Paleta, located at 1740 India Street in Little Italy, was recognized for its Guava Cheesecake paleta.

“Guava cheesecake is sooo good and I got hazelnut chocolate dip and pistachio toppings. The guava jam inside compliments the creaminess/richness of the cheesecake outer layer so well! A must try!” Yelper Vivi L. said.

Other popular flavors on Pop Pops Paleta’s menu include Passion Fruit, Cappuccino, Mangonada, Belgium Chocolate Wonder and Cotton Clouds.

“Lots of bases to choose from – from ice cream to frozen fruit based and even a vegan option. Topped off with your choice of sprinkles and chocolate dips. Great dessert or treat,” Yelper Mary Ann C. added.

Other California shops that made the list were “Mateo’s Ice Cream & Fruit Bars” in Los Angeles and San Francisco’s “The Pop Nation.”

Yelp compiled the businesses by asking its community managers from across North America for recommendations from their areas, with only the original location included if the business has opened multiple locations.