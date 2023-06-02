SAN DIEGO — Doughnuts come in all shapes and sizes, but nowadays the flavors are just as eccentric.

Yelp on Wednesday revealed the 25 most unique donuts in the U.S. and Canada.

Donut Bar, at 631 B Street, was the one local shop to make the list for its Grilled Cheese Donut. The sweet treat is made with two Saigon cinnamon and sugar donuts, two layers of American Cheese, two layers of Havarti cheese and served with Sriracha and Sriracha Mayo, according to the downtown San Diego spot.

That’s not the only unique flavor the bakery has to offer. Chocolate lovers may set their eyes on the Nutella Overload, a yeast donut with Nutella filling and powdered sugar on top.

For those who enjoy their morning meal, Donut Bar’s famous French Toast features custard on a Saigon cinnamon and sugar donut, topped with powdered sugar, blueberry jam, whipped butter and pure maple syrup.

“I freakin love Donut Bar,” Yelper Andrea G said. “As an avid Donut Loving Conossieur, this is one of the best donut places. Donuts are not your average size- they are HUGE!”

“The donut bar is an experience for sure. They serve alcohol but nothing is better than donuts. They have the classic flavors on a more limited selection but some excellent twists with exciting new flavors from Nutella to snickers bars,” Yelper Aneida R commented.

If you appreciate food creativity, Donut Bar will surely get your tastebuds going.

Yelp compiled the list of unique donuts through polling the review company’s community managers from across North America and asking for their individual recommendations from their areas.