Views of a lingering dusk are seen at ALTITUDE Sky Lounge in SAn Diego. (Photo: ALTITUDE Sky Lounge)

SAN DIEGO — It’s summertime in San Diego, which means the locals and tourists alike are flocking to the bars offering a view and a breeze.

When it comes to rooftop cocktail lounges and sky touching sitting rooms, America’s Finest City has a plethora of spots to choose from.

One San Diego establishment is getting a shoutout from Enjoy Travel, a company that assists travelers with — well — all things travel related. That includes finding the best go-to spots in every city.

Enjoy Travel just released it’s list of the 50 best rooftop bars is the US and one downtown treasure made the list.

Altitude Sky Lounge, a swanky club that sits high atop the Gaslamp Marriott, earned itself the #31 spot on the travel advising company’s all-time best list.

With panoramic views of the downtown San Diego skyline and Petco Park, this rooftop bar creates an “elite after-dark experience.” Getting a seat during a Padres games is an added bonus.

Enjoy Travel wrote, “Head there on a weekday for ‘Sunset Hour’, when the cocktails will set you back just $7. While you’re at it, pick up a plate of Buffalo Chicken Wings and order them dripping in a blue cheese dressing. You can guarantee a lively atmosphere too, with help from DJ set backdrops at least three times a week.”

If you’re wondering who took the top spot, Mama Shelter in Los Angeles was ranked #1 best rooftop bar in the country. The good news for San Diegans: taking in the views from this spot is as easy as driving a couple hours north.

The sunshine is calling, and San Diego’s Altitude Sky Lounge has a glass-walled balcony that’s ready to be enjoyed.