SAN DIEGO — One of San Diego’s very own has earned bragging rights in 2022 after ranking #2 in most reviewed restaurants in the country, according to Yelp.

With “a fresh take on beloved Taiwanese classics,” formoosa in Kearny Mesa had customers reaching for their phones to share their dining experiences.

With a 4.5 star rating on Yelp, each typed testament about this “chic” and “welcoming” eatery revealed that flavor, friendly service and a pleasant atmosphere prompted food lovers to open up their Yelp apps and give praise where praise is due.

One Yelper wrote in a Dec. 2 review, “To sum my experience at formoosa in one word it would be exquisite.”

Another Yelper on Oct. 2 wrote, “Overall, amazingly friendly, quick and accommodating service, and good comfort food.”

More applause came from a Yelper on Dec. 9 who wrote, “I came out of the restaurant feeling very satisfied and full. I highly recommend coming here!! The atmosphere, workers, and food make this experience a 10/10.”

There is one detail that many reviewers pointed out to those weighing a visit to the establishment: parking. Multiple Yelpers warned of full lots and the stress of finagling parking spots in the area.

The top reviewed dish at formoosa is Taiwanese beef noodle soup, followed by Taiwanese beef roll, the sesame noodles, the chili wontons and the popcorn chicken.

Check out the full menu here.

Located at 4646 Convoy St., formoosa is open from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and from 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

When determining this list of most reviewed restaurants, Yelp identified businesses in the restaurant and food categories, then ranked those spots based on the total volume of reviews.