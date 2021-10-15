San Diego pitches in to help ease nation’s supply chain crisis

SAN DIEGO — The cargo crisis at the ports off Los Angeles is having a ripple effect on everything from the cost of groceries to cars and threatening the availability of gifts with the holidays on the way.

On Wednesday, President Joe Biden called on port authorities to put all hands on deck and operate 24/7 to alleviate the supply chain bottlenecks, and now San Diego is helping too.

The local port isn’t built for major container shipping like those to the north, but where they can help, San Diego authorities say they will.

“So far, we’ve helped (offload) about 12 ships,” said Port of San Diego Commissioner Dan Malcolm Thursday. “We’re all partners in this.”

Home Depot, for example, has hired their own smaller ship to transport goods that were stuck off the coast of L.A. down to San Diego instead, then offload and get them on their routes. For smaller cargo loads, San Diego is ideally located for land transportation.

“Our port, we’re right on a rail spur, so we have the rail line that can service us. We’re also very close to I-5, so you can get trucks from our terminal to the freeway very quickly,” Malcolm said.

“How long the situation is going to happen is anyone’s guess, but as long as it does happen, we’ve got really great minds … thinking about new ways all the time to help out L.A. and Long Beach. We will make San Diego available to them.”