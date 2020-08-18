San Diego International Airport to add nonstop flights to Norfolk

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Southwest Airlines will add nonstop service from San Diego International Airport to Norfolk, Virginia, via Norfolk International Airport starting next January, the airline said Tuesday.

Southwest will offer one flight daily starting Jan. 5, 2021, excluding Saturdays. It will be the only year-round service offered between the two cities.

The route also marks the only nonstop service to the West Coast from Norfolk.

“We are happy to see that a nonstop route to Norfolk is being added to San Diego,” San Diego County Regional Airport Authority President and CEO Kimberly Becker said. “We’ve been in discussion with Southwest for some time, requesting this route. I anticipate the flight being very popular due to the connection between San Diego’s Navy base and Norfolk’s Naval Station.”

Southwest offered limited Sunday-only service to Norfolk last summer and was met with robust demand, Becker said.

Tickets for next year’s flights are already on sale at southwest.com.