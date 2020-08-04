San Diego International Airport adds Alaska Air route to Santa Barbara

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – San Diego International Airport officials announced Tuesday that the airport will add one daily, nonstop service to Santa Barbara on Alaska Airlines beginning in November.

This is a new route for the airport and the 29th destination Alaska Air services from San Diego. The flights will begin Nov. 20.

“We are happy that Alaska Airlines is adding another route to the list of new service offerings at San Diego International Airport this year,” said Kimberly Becker, San Diego County Regional Airport Authority president and CEO. “We know there are many Santa Barbara residents and San Diegans that will be taking advantage of this intrastate route as both destinations have a lot to offer both the leisure and business traveler.”

The addition of service to Santa Barbara marks the fifth new market added by Alaska Airlines in 2020. Service to Redmond, Oregon, and San Luis Obispo began in January. In July, Alaska Airlines announced service to Cancun, Mexico, Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and Missoula, Montana.