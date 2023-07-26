SAN DIEGO — An’s Dry Cleaning is being recognized as one of the top 10 best indie ice cream shops across the U.S.

The North Park ice cream shop, located at 3017 Adams Avenue, ranks No. 2 on the list compiled by USA TODAY’s 10Best travel website.

Some gelato flavors on the menu include fig and spicy candied pecans, matcha and white chocolate, raspberry, mango and mint, blue chamomile, blackberry jam, among others.

Built in 1934, An’s Dry Cleaning pays homage to the building’s history.

“We immediately fell in love with the location, the community, and the people. But changing the name of an old establishment, in an even older building, didn’t feel right. So, we decided to keep it. Yes, An’s Dry Cleaning is a nod to the previous establishment, but also a reminder that some things are better left unchanged,” the company said on its Facebook.

The ice cream shop says it prides itself making gelato from scratch and combining quality ingredients with uncompromising processes to craft fresh and well-balanced gelato.

USA TODAY’s 10Best compiled the rankings from readers’ votes based on their use of quality, fresh ingredients (sometimes sourced right from their own farms) and creative takes on this beloved frozen treat.