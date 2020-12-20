San Diego gas prices rising, see largest spike since August

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County recorded its largest daily increase since Aug. 18 Sunday, rising nine-tenths of a cent to $3.178.

The average price is 1.8 cents more than one week ago and 3 cents higher than one month ago, but 46.6 cents less than a year ago, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It has dropped 42.4 cents since the start of the year.

The average price has increased four consecutive days, rising 2.2 cents, including four-tenths of a cent both Friday and Saturday.

The local spike in prices mirrors the national picture: The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline has jumped 4 cents a gallon over the past two weeks to $2.26.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey says Sunday that a rise in crude oil prices spurred the increase. The price at the pump is still 35 cents less than it was a year ago.

The highest average price in the nation is $3.34 a gallon in San Francisco. The lowest average is $1.81 in Houston.