San Diego gas prices holding steady at over $4

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – The average price of a gallon of regular gasoline in San Diego County rose Wednesday for the eighth time in nine days, increasing four-tenths of a cent to $4.019, its highest amount since Nov. 12, 2019.

The average price has risen 4.1 cents over the past nine days, including nine-tenths of a cent on Tuesday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It rose six consecutive days, dropped three- tenths of a cent on Monday and resumed increasing Tuesday.

Watch FOX 5 News Now on Saturdays and Sundays at 10 a.m.

The average price is 3.7 cents higher than one week ago, 9.9 cents more than one month ago and $1.192 greater than one year ago. It has risen 66 of the past 72 days, increasing 54 cents, and 79.2 cents since the start of the year.

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.