SAN DIEGO — The West has taken a military option off the table, but world leaders are preparing measures aimed at hurting the Russian economy for President Vladimir Putin’s decision to invade Ukraine.

Financial experts are watching markets closely for the economic fallout, and it was already evident Thursday, with Russia’s stock market and currency plunging in value.

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said Friday that France and its European allies are determined to inflict great damage on the Russian economy and punish Russia for the “foolish decisions of Vladimir Putin.”

Le Maire said the EU wants to “cut all ties between Russia and the global financial system.”

French President Emmanuel Macron said his country and its allies have decided to further sanction individuals, as well as impose penalties targeting finance, energy and other sectors. The final texts for the sanctions will be submitted for approval to EU foreign ministers later Friday.

Macron also said the EU has decided on an “unprecedented” 1.5 billion euros ($1.68 billion) in economic aid for Ukraine.

Asian and Pacific countries have joined the West in taking punitive measures against Russia, including export controls aimed at starving its industries and military of semiconductors and other high-tech products.

In retaliation to a British ban on Aeroflot flights, Russia’s civil aviation authority forbade U.K. flights to and over Russia starting Friday.

