SAN DIEGO – Take a stroll almost anywhere in San Diego County and you’ll find decent eats. For the ones that are really exceptional, you might even be compelled to leave them a review.

That’s the case for three local eateries that landed on Yelp’s list of most reviewed restaurants in the U.S.

Topping the list of the 50 most-reviewed spots was Bottega Louie, an Italian restaurant in Los Angeles that touts more than 17,000 reviews on the platform. Close behind is a familiar name in San Diego: Phil’s BBQ a local chain with locations in San Diego’s Midway District (the site drawing many of its reviews), Point Loma, Rancho Bernardo, Santee and Temecula as well as at the San Diego International Airport and Sycuan Resort & Casino.

In all, Phil’s BBQ has 14,763 reviews, according to Yelp. Many are love letters slobbering over the barbecue ribs, burgers and overall service. Not all are positive, but a four-and-a-half stars out of five average demonstrates some serious consistency.

“Phil’s AIN’T PLAYIN’ when it comes to the Q,” one reviewer wrote last month. “They got that ish on lock and I cannot lie.”

“Phil’s is the real deal!” another reviewer said. “I went here years ago and didn’t remember it being this good.”

“If you love barbecue then you’re going to be in heaven,” another said.

Two others landed on the list at No. 16 and No. 17, respectively.

At Extraordinary Desserts, which has locations in Banker’s Hill and Little Italy, they’re sitting at four stars out of five with 8,065 reviews. Attached to some reviews are mouth-watering screenshots of cakes and others desserts featuring chocolate and fruit toppings, among others.

“The desserts here are exquisitely beautiful and delicious,” one person said. “It can be a bit pricey, but you taste the quality of ingredients and it’s worth the splurge every once in a while.”

“If you ever want to feel bougie eating desserts, this is the spot! I felt like I was literally eating gold, lol!” another person said.

Close behind the dessert shop on the list is Lucha Libre Gourmet Taco Shop. The well-regarded taco restaurant has locations in Mission Hills, North Park and also within Sycuan. Overall, its restaurant in Mission Hills has 8,020 reviews and a four-star rating, according to Yelp.

“If you love lots of sauce and flavor in your tacos, this is the place to visit!” one woman said.

“The decor from the outside in is quite whimsical and interesting. Love every bit of it. The 80s music mix is the cherry on top,” another person said.

See who else landed in the top 10 on Yelp’s list

Bottega Louie (Los Angeles) Phil’s BBQ (San Diego) Founding Farmers (Washington D.C.) Katz Delicatessen (New York City) Bacchanal Buffet (Las Vegas) Brenda’s French Soul Food (San Francisco) Mon Ami Gabi (Las Vegas) Ippudo NY (New York City) Bi-Rite Creamery (San Francisco) Girl & The Goat (Chicago)