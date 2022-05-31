SAN DIEGO – The gas price record keeps falling in San Diego County.

On Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline was $6.081, up six-tenths of a percent from Monday, data from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service shows. The price rose 5.3 cents in the past week to eclipse the county’s all-time record, but is still short of California’s average price for regular gas at $6.165.

Prices in the county are up more than 30 cents in the past month and by nearly $1.90 a gallon from last year.

Nationally, the average price Tuesday was recorded at $4.622 a gallon, roughly $1.50 less than what drivers in The Golden State are paying at the pump, according to AAA.

Analysts with the agency said gas demand was softening prior to Memorial Day, which helped minimize price increases headed into a holiday weekend. But global oil concerns — in large part due to the fallout from the Russian invasion of Ukraine — are keeping prices high, Auto Club of Southern California spokesman Doug Shupe said.

With the summer months approaching, Shupe said it’s not clear when prices at the pump might drop.

“We are concerned that prices are going to continue to increase over the summer months because we know the one factor that remains is the demand is going to be there,” he said.

While carpooling is seen as an effective method for everyday travel, Shupe said the summer tends to be a time for more leisure travel, particularly for road trips. He said travelers are prioritizing their budgets to hit the road this summer as some people’s plans have been on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As of Tuesday, these 10 stations had the cheapest regular gas in San Diego County, according to GasBuddy:

NAME ADDRESS PRICE Horizon Fuel Center 31267 Valley Center Road in Valley Center $5.19 Noil USA 1605 Cactus Road in San Diego $5.44 7-Eleven 8395 Otay Mesa Road in San Diego $5.48 Summit Gasoline 3580 Sports Arena Blvd. in Point Loma $5.49 San Diego Gasoline 898 Broadway in Chula Vista $5.49 Son’s Auto Service 445 W. 5th Ave. in Escondido $5.52 Costco 895 E. H St. in Chula Vista $5.56 Sycuan Market 4915 Dehesa Road in El Cajon $5.57 Pilot 1497 Piper Ranch Road in San Diego $5.59 Arco 1990 Oceanside Blvd. in Oceanside $5.99

To get the most from your tank of gas, AAA recommends buying models with the best fuel economy, keeping tires properly inflated, maintaining the vehicle according to manufacturer recommendations and adjusting driving habits by driving the speed limit and avoiding prolonged idling.

See the agency’s entire list of fuel-saving tips by clicking or tapping here.