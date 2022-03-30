SAN DIEGO – San Diego businesses often find themselves ranked among the best in the country by Yelp. But this week, an area consignment shop actually landed in the top spot on a list by the popular review site.

South Park’s Bad Madge & Co. was ranked Tuesday at No. 1 in a list of the top vintage and consignment shops in the U.S. The boutique, which opened in 2011, beat out businesses in Chicago, Fort Lauderdale, Florida and Houston as the premier place to find a unique vintage treasure.

In a post on the shop’s Yelp page, owner Tanya McAnear says Bad Madge focuses on “vintage and resale items,” carrying furniture, artwork, clothing and collectibles of different varieties. The shop has a five-star average from 86 reviews on Yelp with many spotlighting Bad Madge’s home goods and reasonable prices.

“I love this store,” one reviewer said. “It’s an absolute treasure. There is so much to love! Vintage clothing, Jewelry, Home furniture and accessories. There is no place quite like it.”

“Such a fun store to come and visit!” another said. “My eyes were bugging out of my head there was so much to see!”

In terms of methodology, the company said it identified businesses in the vintage and consignment category and ranked them based on total volume and ratings of reviews. Only one business per state was selected.

Recently, Yelp has been kind to the San Diego area. Three local eateries landed on a company list of the most-reviewed restaurants in the U.S., including one at the No. 2 spot; California Mountain Bakery in Wynola ended up among the best-reviewed pie shops; and two local spots last week were ranked among the best rooftop establishments in the U.S. and Canada.

See which other sites charted in the top 10

Bad Madge and Co. – San Diego Richard’s Fabulous Finds – Chicago Oddballs Nifty Thrift – Fort Lauderdale, Florida My Flaming Heart, Houston Teal Flamingo, Portland, Oregon Glam Factory Vintage, Las Vegas Carter Vintage Guitars – Nashville, Tennessee The Trellis Cafe and Boutique – Puyallup, Washington Fifty-Two 80’s: A Totally Awesome Shop – Denver Century Girl – New Orleans

Bad Madge & Co. is open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Mondays to Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays.