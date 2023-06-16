SAN DIEGO — A San Diego bakery with small-batch croissants and wild sourdough has pastry lovers raving online.

Tucked away in a loft above a photo studio in East Village, IZOLA prides itself on bringing its customers “the rarest of pastries:” the kind that come right out of a hot oven.

This bakers delight has been recognized by many, which is proven in the abundance of reviews the establishment has received on Yelp.

In fact, IZOLA was recently highlighted by the well-known crowd-sourced reviews company as one of the most reviewed LGBTQ-owned bakeries in the country.

In celebration of Pride Month, Yelp commented, “it’s important to show our support for the LGBTQ+ community in all aspects of our lives.” In this case, it’s where pastry and desert lovers go to satisfy their sweet tooth.

Yelp compiled a list its top 25 most-reviewed LGBTQ-owned bakeries, with this San Diego business landing itself in second place. As of June 16, 2023, IZOLA had a total of 973 reviews on its Yelp page.

This San Diego bakery’s customers had much to say about their array of croissants like the chocolate almond, blueberry and blackberry.

One reviewer wrote, “the fact that there are 96 layers of buttery, flaky goodness in each croissant is simply mind-blowing.”

Also on their menu is a selection of sourdough breads, which include the roasted garlic, cranberry and olive.

And fear not coffee enthusiasts — you can enjoy their delicacies while sipping a latte, cappuccino or their specialty hot potion tea.

Here’s a look at the top five LGBTQ-owned bakeries in the US that made Yelp’s most-reviewed list:

1. Hot Cookie – San Francisco, CA

2. Izola – San Diego, CA

3. Night Owl Cookies – Miami, FL

4. City Cakes – New York, NY

5. Noble Folk Ice Cream And Pie Bar – Healdsburg, CA

While celebrating Pride Month and beyond June, Yelp says users can find nearby LGBTQ-owned businesses by utilizing the platforms search bar.