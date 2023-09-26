SAN DIEGO — A total of 18 medals were awarded to San Diego County breweries at the 2023 Great American Beer Festival this past weekend in Denver, Colorado.

Known as the “The Oscars” of the craft beer industry, the festival is the nation’s largest professional brewing competition.

The following is where each local brewery placed:

Gold Medal

Silver Medal

Bronze Medal

“Our breweries showed incredibly well once again in the Mile High City,” said San Diego Brewers Guild Executive Director Erik Fowler. “It seems like every year we justify our moniker as The Capital of Craft, and I couldn’t be happier for the medal winners and the entire San Diego craft beer scene. Even with summer over, the beer-drinking weather doesn’t really stop, and I hope San Diegans will go out and support all their favorite breweries whether they won a medal or not. There are extraordinarily talented people in America’s Finest City making the finest beer around.”

Last year, San Diego County breweries took home 15 medals, including three golds, at the festival.