SAN DIEGO — The nation’s beer connoisseurs have sipped and spoken, pinning 15 San Diego-area breweries with awards at the 2022 Great American Beer Festival.

This may come as no surprise as the city has been dubbed the Craft Beer Capital of America with more than 150 breweries cultivating crafts across the region. This is the most craft brewery locations among all counties in the United States.

San Diego has been described as a “sunny heaven for suds lovers” by the New York Times and named “Top Beer Town” in America by Men’s Journal.

Three breweries created a winning combination that secured gold medals at America’s largest professional brewing competition, hosted in Denver, Colorado.

BNS Brewing & Distilling in Santee took the top prize in the “Strong Red Ale” category with its “My Bloody Nightmare” brew wowing the judges.

North Park Beer Company also poured in strong with its “NZ-FU!” craft taking gold in the “English IPA or New Zealand IPA” category.

Rouleur Brewing Company, another gold bearer with a location in Carlsbad and another in North Park, was awarded in the “Belgian-style Ale or French-style Ale” category for its “Domestique Blonde Ale.”

It didn’t stop there. Thirteen more craft beers received national recognition with nine earning silver and four filling glasses at bronze status.

SILVER MEDAL RECIPIENTS

–Athletic Brewing‘s “Lemon Radler” in the “Non-alcohol beer” category.

–Bagby Beer Company‘s “Three Beagles” in the “English-style Brown Ale” category.

–Gravity Heights‘s “Brewer’s Best in the “English Mild or Bitter” category.

–Kilowatt Brewing‘s “Maple Smoked Maibock” in the “Specialty Beer” category.

–Mother Earth Brew Company‘s “Hop Diggity” in the “Imperial India Pale Ale” category.

–North Park Beer Company‘s “X-Raying Citra” in the “Juicy or Hazy Imperial India Pale Ale” category.

–Pizza Port Brewing Company‘s “Ocean Beach: Guillame” in the “Session Beer or Belgian-style Table Beer” category.

–Societe Brewing‘s “The Coachman” in the “Session India Pale Ale” category.

–Stone Brewing World Bistro & Gardens‘ “Liberty Station: Stone Cimmerian Portal” in the “American Black Ale or American Stout” category.

BRONZE MEDALS RECIPIENTS

–North Park Beer Company‘s “Double-Fu!” in the “Imperial IPA” category.

–North Park Beer Company‘s “Hop-Fu!” in the “American IPA” category.

–Pizza Port — Ocean Beach, Chula Vista Brewery, Karl Strauss Brewing, and Nickel Beer Company mashed up for their “Guns Out For Grains Out” brew in the “2022 Collaboration Competition.”

–The Lost Abbey‘s “Peach Afternoon” in the “Fruited Wood and Barrel-aged Sour Beer” category.

Calling all craft beer enthusiasts looking for libations worthy of royalty — San Diego’s brewpub kingdom has you covered. Get your pint hands ready and hop over to one of these award-winning locations to indulge in the city’s greatness.