San Diego-area hotels booked up for Labor Day weekend

CARLSBAD, Calif. – The heat is on in Southern California. And despite the pandemic, people are rushing to the coast for some relief from triple digit temperatures.

At the InterContinental San Diego hotel bordering the North San Diego Bay, hotel officials say they’re seeing occupancy levels similar to last year’s Labor Day weekend.

“We were expected to be very busy for Labor Day and we have exceeded those expectations,” hotel manager Chuck Abbott said.

Other hotels including L’Auberge Del Mar, the Omni La Costa Resort & Spa and Cape Rey Carlsbad Beach are reporting being booked up for the weekend with travelers coming from all over to spend their weekends at the beach where temperatures are expected to be in the 80s.

As of Friday, accommodations sites such as Hotels.com show rooms available in San Diego from between $25 a night for Hostel on 3rd in the Marina District up to $2,000 a night for a room at The Inn at Sunset Cliffs near Ocean Beach Pier.

But in the midst of a global health crisis, Abbott said the hotel is taking all necessary precautions for guests. Having an abundance of outdoor areas near the hotel property helps, he said.

“As we are growing into this new normal and having staffing, we want to take care of the customer extremely well,” he said.