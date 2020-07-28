San Diegans await unemployment benefits decision

LA MESA, Calif. – As Congress considers extending or creating legislation for unemployment benefits, tens of millions of unemployed Americans are left holding their breath.

The travel industry has been hit hard since March. T.T. Tum, a valet captain at a La Mesa hotel, is on unemployment because he says financially, it makes more sense than working the two days a week he was offered — especially when you consider the health risk.

“I want to go back to work but my work is only offering me part-time,” Tum said. “I rely a lot on tips and when people aren’t traveling, people aren’t tipping.”

Tum said he’d like to see Congress extend a measure allowing for $600 in federal checks for the unemployed. On top of that, most states usually give the unemployed about 45% of their wages before they lost work. Some argue that formula kept some from returning to work over the last couple of months.

Craig Gioh, the owner of Anthony’s Fish Grotto in La Mesa, said he received thousands of dollars in PPP money in May to hire back waiters and staff, but had a tough time convincing them to take their job back.

“The PPP money and the $600 unemployment bonus worked against each other,” he said. “PPP was to bring people back but the $600 bonus kept them from coming back. So, to get people to come back to work for a period of time when we were only doing takeout, I had to pay the unemployment and give them the $600 to get them to come back.”

With the money scheduled to be cut off July 31, Congress is considering a bill led by the GOP that would cut checks from $600 to $200 a week. Additionally, about two months down the road, the states would be responsible for making the unemployed whole financially, up to 70%. That way, different people with different incomes get different amounts of money.