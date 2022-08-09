A new Dunkin’ is set to open in La Jolla on Aug. 13, 2022. (Fotograafe Photo Studio & Gallery)

LA JOLLA, Calif. — A newly-designed Dunkin’ is set to open this weekend in La Jolla, according to the coffee company.

Located at 7514 Girard Avenue, the 1,000 square foot store features the brand’s “next generation design,” which officials say is meant to create an approachable, positive and energetic environment from its openness, colors and materials. Free Wi-Fi is also available for all paying customers.

Customers can celebrate the grand opening celebration at the store on Aug. 13 from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m., spokesperson Murphy O’Brien stated in a July release. Some of the events include a ribbon-cutting ceremony, music, balloon art and a giveaway where a group of lucky customers will receive free coffee for a year.

“We are thrilled to be a part of Dunkin’s next generation store initiative and can’t wait to bring this innovative new restaurant to the La Jolla community,” said Tali Burton, Dunkin’ franchisee. “The new menu offerings and approachable atmosphere will grab the attention of Dunkin’ fans and help keep La Jolla running on Dunkin’ for years to come.”

The Dunkin’ will open every day from 5 a.m.- 9 p.m.

