A San Diego location for Roscoe’s House of Chicken and Waffles is shown in this rendering. The Barrio Logan location on National Avenue has been in the works since 2016. (Photo: Roscoe’s/Draftsmen + Artists)

SAN DIEGO — We’ve been hurt before, but we’re ready to believe it’s possible again: a Roscoe’s House of Chicken and Waffles is slated for San Diego in the near future.

For the uninitiated, Roscoe’s is a Southern California staple, known for the savory soul food fusion featured in its name. The Los Angeles Times famously referred to Roscoe’s as “such an L.A. institution that people don’t even question the strange combo anymore.”

It has eight locations scattered around the greater L.A. area and Anaheim, but it’s never had a home in America’s Finest City. Roscoe’s captured the imagination of San Diego foodies when it bought a building in Barrio Logan in 2016, but that project stalled during the permitting process.

Now a new set of renderings is ratcheting back up the excitement. The chain shared the images on its official Instagram account March 28, accompanied by fire emojis and a teasing caption: “Who’s ready for summer?”

Diane Vara, Roscoe’s creative director, confirmed by email that the long-awaited Barrio Logan location is back on.

“We are very excited that our plans/permits have finally been fully approved from the city of San Diego,” Vara wrote last week. “So, we are in full construction mode.”

Vara said if all goes as planned, the restaurant will open in late summer or early fall.

The lot on National Avenue, near Sigsbee Street and just a few blocks from iconic Chicano Park, will house a more than 4,000 square-foot restaurant and a parking lot, according to Vara.

The renderings released last month showcase a white building with red trim and a bright pink, neon sign. A wood-framed glass door features the restaurant’s iconic logo and a low wooden gate fences in an outdoor dining area. Stairs lead to a second story with more outside seating.

Vara said the goal was to make the location as dreamy as the city it will soon call home.

“San Diego is such a beautiful city, almost enchanting,” she told FOX 5. “Everyone could use a Roscoe’s. We’re just happy to be bringing career opportunities and to serve our community, (which) has already shown us amazing support.”

The chain is eyeing further expansion in Southern and Northern California, Vara said: “This will not be our last.”

Check out the restaurant’s full menu and learn more on the Roscoe’s website.