Retailers urge consumers think ahead for holiday season shopping

SAN DIEGO – Retailers are expecting to be busier than ever fulfilling online orders and say it’s best to start thinking now about what you want to get your friends and family for the holidays.

At package distribution center FulEx Fulfillment in Poway, owner Carmen Mirabella expects to ship 50,000 consumer products between Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday.

“We anticipated double the growth from last season,” Mirabella said.

The National Retail Federation says, partly due to the pandemic, online shopping is expected to jump this year by as much as 30 percent this year.

Mirabella adds, “I think they’re taking advantage of not going out in the crowds and being able to stay safe at home.”

Tim Murphy of Branch Basics, makers of a non-toxic cleaning supply kit, said the pandemic has accelerated growth well beyond their expectations.

“We would have gotten here without the pandemic, but it’s just been accelerated by three to five years,” he said.

Shipping companies like UPS are scrambling to keep up with the online demand. The company hired almost 140,000 full-time and seasonal employees this year.

Major online retailer Amazon tells shoppers to think early about their holiday shopping list.

“We encourage everyone to shop early,” says Katie Larsen of Amazon. “Take advantage of these incredible deals and if you shop on Black Friday or Cyber Monday you can rest assured you will get your packages in time for the holidays.”