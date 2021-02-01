Restaurants reopen to crowds after stay-at-home order restrictions lifted

SAN DIEGO – Local restaurants reported steady business on the first full weekend of outdoor dining after California’s regional stay-at-home order was lifted.

“A long line,” said Stefano Billitteri of Farmer’s Table in Little Italy. “A lot of reservations coming in. People (were) waiting for the moment to come back in their regular life.”

Under the stay-at-home order, which went into place in December, restaurants no longer could host in-person dining service. The action — the state’s most drastic since it instituted the nation’s first stay-home order in March 2020 — was put into place as surging COVID-19 cases threatened to overwhelm regional health care systems and their limited supplies of ICU beds.

Now back in the state’s most restrictive purple tier, restaurants, bars and wineries again can hold outdoor only service with modifications.

Christopher Wood, the general manager at Ironside Fish & Oyster, said getting back to business means his employees again can make a living.

“(It’s) a big weight and stress off our back,” Wood said. “I’ve been in the restaurant business a little over 16 years. Crazy to go through another shutdown and you not know when you’re going to open back up again.”

Lately, outdoor patio structures constructed at restaurants are looking a little more permanent.

Managers at Davanti Enoteca hope their newly built structure will help them capitalized on Valentine’s Day traffic.

“It’s going to be great,” said Carlos Anaya of Davanti Enoteca. “It gives us more opportunity to try to make up a little bit of what we’ve lost.”