Restaurants prepare for Super Bowl Sunday with different look from past years

SAN DIEGO — Super Bowl Sunday is just a couple days away and celebrations surely will be different from past years due to pandemic guidelines not in place at this time a year ago.

On Friday, San Diego already was buzzing with excitement for the big game with a busy Gaslamp Quarter. Many popular sports bars downtown have had to recreate outdoor areas to accommodate guests safely and still make sure they get to see the action.

“A lot of preparations we are doing for Super Bowl, I just added a new projector screen behind me so the customers could see game clearly because we are doing outdoor operations,” said Mark Buehler, general manager at American Junkie.

In La Mesa, a new barbecue spot called Smokey & The Brisket has customers covered for Super Bowl Sunday at home.

“It’s definitely a popular food holiday and with the restrictions that we’ve had with COVID-19 lately, we really want to focus on let us take care of you while you’re at home with your friends and family,” April Tomasello said. “We want to cater to the takeout orders.”

Breezy outdoor dining remains available for anyone maybe not tuning in Sunday, but the barbecue restaurant won’t have the game on to focus on takeout service.

“We thought that was going to facilitate our community better,” Tomasello said.

The CDC recommends only gathering with members of your own immediate household. San Diego County public health officials leaders also are urging residents to celebrate responsibly regardless of where they end up on Sunday.

“At the restaurant, we are following all the protocols that the city gives us, everyone is in masks, distancing,” Buehler said.