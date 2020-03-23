Restaurants, bars scramble for survival during ‘stay at home’ order

SAN DIEGO — Restaurants and bars are scrambling to adjust to a new way of life after California Gov. Gavin Newsom invoked a statewide “stay at home” order Thursday in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

While the order is in effect, restaurants are only permitted to serve take-out or drive-thru orders.

It’s having a significant impact, as many businesses are having to make tough decisions regarding their employees, including layoffs.

Tyson Blake is the owner of O’Brien’s, a pub in Kearny Mesa. “We are adjusting shifts and people are able to claim partial unemployment now, but we don’t know what next week looks like,” Blake said.

Blake is thrilled to know officials have allowed restaurants to sell beer, wine and other alcohol for pick-up or delivery, so long as those items are also sold with food.

“Yes, we all love beer, but it’s about being able to offer another product when so much of our business is based on people coming and dining in,” Blake said.

He encourages all San Diegans to support their local businesses by ordering take-out.