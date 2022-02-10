Republic Services to provide credit to homes impacted by trash strike, councilmember says

CHULA VISTA, Calif. – Waste management company Republic Services has agreed to provide a universal credit for single-family households impacted by the fallout of a recent sanitation workers’ strike, Chula Vista Councilmember John McCann said Thursday.

“We’re still negotiating with them on the actual amount, but I think it’s a great step in the right direction,” McCann said.

In Chula Vista, the result of the strike, which began in December, affected more than 50,000 customers who were billed by Republic despite trash not being picked up. Workers represented by Teamsters Local 542 voted to approve a new five-year deal in mid-January, giving workers a $1.90 hourly raise in the first year along with a $1,000 bonus coming this year.

The deal gives them 50 cent raises in each of the next three years and a $1.50 bump in the final year of the cycle, according to the union.

Cleanup efforts began in the days following the end of the strike and Republic vowed to address customers’ refund requests on a “case-by-case” basis. But some have been dissatisfied with that arrangement and the city has been in talks with the company to chart the way forward.

City leaders had said legal action against Republic was an option to get refunds for residents. McCann said he believes litigation against Republic can and will be avoided.

“We’re hopeful we can resolve this soon,” he said.

In a news conference held Thursday, former Chula Vista Councilmember Rudy Ramirez blasted city leaders for their handling of the strike.

Ramirez, who sat on the council from 2006 to 2015, is running to be the city’s next mayor.

“I wish the city would’ve been better prepared with other haulers, making arrangements to pick up the slack so that our citizens wouldn’t have been so impacted for that month-long,” he said. “The city was a month late before it woke up and said ‘we have a crisis here – we need to fix this.'”

Ramirez warns any litigation would not only cost the city a lot of money, but could also make for a toxic relationship with Republic with two years left in the services contract.

“Let’s get the credits back to all of those residents who didn’t get the service,” he said. “If we can avoid litigation in the process, then I think we ought to seek that.”