Report reveals neighborhoods hit hardest by economic shutdown

SAN DIEGO — New data suggests the South Bay and central San Diego have faced the harshest consequences of the coronavirus pandemic and the economic shutdown aimed at stopping it.

The new study, published by the SANDAG Data Science and Analytics team, breaks down the county’s nearly 300,000 job losses since the start of the pandemic by zip code, highlighting the neighborhoods that were dealt the most significant blows.

The data revealed that in parts of the South Bay and some central San Diego neighborhoods, estimated unemployment rates are now as high as 22-27%.

View the full report here for details about your area.

A “heat map” published along with the report makes it easy to see the areas facing the highest rates of joblessness.

The map displayed below is based on where residents live, not where they work. This makes it a more accurate reflection of which communities are struggling most, rather than where the most jobs are located, researchers said.

But the study also analyzed job losses by place of work to identify the areas where businesses have been hardest hit. Unsurprisingly, downtown San Diego, Pacific Beach and Mission Valley’s concentration of retail, tourism and other non-essential services made them some of the leading areas where jobs were cut.

“Some employment centers have been hit harder than others, depending on the concentration of businesses in the tourism, retail, food and beverage services, and personal services industries,” researchers explained.

“Hotel and motel occupancy is anticipated to remain low through 2020 as the tourism sector struggles to recover. Local entertainment venues, amusement parks, attractions, concert arenas, casinos, and baseball parks also will be impacted due to reduced travel and social distancing regulations.”

“The reality is that hundreds of thousands of San Diegans have lost their primary source of income,” SANDAG Chief Economist Ray Major said. “We hope this report gives regional leaders a broad understanding of the impacts and will help in developing protocols to allow people to safely return to work and restart the region’s economy.”