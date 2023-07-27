ESCONDIDO, Calif. — Escondido officials on Thursday announced the decision to keep its only movie theater.

Regal Cinemas Escondido Stadium 16 & IMAX, located in Plaza Civic Center at 350 W Valley Pkwy, will stay within North County after the City of Escondido submitted a “heartfelt letter” expressing the community’s “overwhelming desire to preserve this longstanding asset.”

“We are thankful that Regal Cinemas heard the community through our letters of support

and decided to work with the property owners to maintain the theater in the City of

Escondido,” said Escondido City Manager Sean McGlynn.

Cineworld, which owns the Regal Cinema chain, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy last September.

In January, the movie theater planned to reject the leases of 39 U.S. locations, including Parkway Plaza Stadium 18 & IMAX in El Cajon and Escondido Stadium 16 & IMAX in Escondido.

Property owners “played a significant role” in devising rental terms that would entice the theater to continue operations in Escondido after investing months of collaborative negotiations with Regal Cinemas and the Bankruptcy Court, according to officials.

“Recognizing the importance of preserving the theater as an essential part of the

downtown Escondido community, the City also offered to offset a small portion of the cost

of the facade improvement to the property owner,” the City of Escondido said. “This financial support aims to offset the cost of repainting and repairing stucco within the shopping center, further enhancing the theater’s appeal to its patrons.”