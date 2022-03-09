SAN DIEGO — Skyrocketing gas prices are affecting businesses that depend on hitting the road.

Food truck owners are worried about whether they will be able to stay in business amid the record-high costs.

“The thing about being an entrepreneur or owner in general, you have to be resilient,” Spencer Hunter, chef and owner of Lia’s Lumpia, told FOX 5 Wednesday. “We’ve bounced back from festivals closing down, we’ve bounced back from catering large parties shutting down, we got on the road with the food truck and now the one thing is the gas.”

Lia’s Lumpia, which placed second on the Food Network’s Great Food Truck Race, may now be running out of steam. Hunter says his food truck has a 40-gallon tank, which costs more than $200 a week to fill up.

“It’s really hard nowadays,” Hunter said. “Even the good gas stations in town are ridiculous prices, so over $200 a week. Usually on an average day for one of our pop-ups we make $500 in the day. So it’s already cutting into half of our profit, half of our sales.”

He says the costs of his frying oil and propane have also doubled as the U.S. bans Russian oil imports during the Ukraine invasion.

“I do understand where we’re coming from, understanding the sanctions on Russia is helping stop the war in a sense, but the effect on us here after COVID is really hurting us as small business owners here,” Hunter said.

Spencer says supply chain issues have also limited his ingredients and says the rise in fuel costs may have to be passed down to customers.

“Our customers are going to feel a little bit of a hit, as we are already,” Hunter said. “We’re going to have to increase our menu prices a little bit — I’m thinking a dollar on everything at least — and maybe on the chicken wings, it’s going to be limited supply.”

Spencer worries if fuel costs continue to rise, he and other food trucks may soon go out of business.