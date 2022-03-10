SAN DIEGO – Skyrocketing gas prices in San Diego County and much of the U.S. are having far-reaching impacts, including for local businesses operating on the water.

From whale watching to boat rental companies, owners say it’s getting more costly to do business.

Seaforth Boat Rentals owner Andy Kurtz says record gas prices are having an impact on his business and some of those extra costs are expected to be passed along to consumers. (Alex Aguirre, KSWB)

For Seaforth Boat Rentals owner Andy Kurtz, that extra cost comes in gassing up the company’s boats, which typically burn as much as 80 gallons an hour. He called the recent increases “scary,” and noted they’re already cutting into profits.

“Our stuff is price sensitive,” Kurtz said. “I can’t just add $18 per hour to a rental so it ends up taking it from the bottom line”

According to local boat operators, it generally costs $4 a gallon to operate a boat like the ones Seaforth uses. That cost recently has jumped to more than $6 a gallon.

At the fuel dock in Mission Bay, the price for unleaded was even higher, at more than $8 dollars a gallon.

Kurtz said the war in Ukraine following last month’s invasion by Russian forces has not helped the situation. He’s hoping local leaders can do more to ease the impact of higher prices being felt by consumers.

Asked about a proposed tax rebate announced Tuesday by Gov. Gavin Newsom in his State of the State address, Kurtz says he doesn’t believe it would help keep his boats afloat.

“I would love to see that they suspend the fuel tax,” he said. We’re paying an extra 50 cents a gallon, the second-highest rate in the country. Rather than push off that increase, that should be temporarily halted.”

California’s 51 cents a gallon gas excise tax — which pays into transportation costs such as road maintenance and repairs — is the highest of any state in the U.S. Recently, there have been calls statewide to temporarily suspend the tax, including in a letter co-authored this week by San Diego County Supervisors Joel Anderson and Jim Desmond.

“This is not a partisan issue,” Desmond told FOX 5 on Monday. “This is hitting everybody left and right, no matter what side of the aisle you’re on.”

For now at least, Kurtz said he’s expecting more than $100,000 of increased costs this year. As much as 40% of that may be passed along to customers, he said.